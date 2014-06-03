Report: Bikefest had more accidents, drug arrests, violent fights than previous years in MB

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department has released the crime statistics from the Memorial Day weekend. More than 1100 arrests were made by law enforcement officials.

Three homicides were reported, after five years without one during the Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach.

Nine incidents of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, or with the intent to kill were reported - the greatest amount of violent fights since 2004.

Ten motorcycles and 25 vehicles were reported stolen.

Suspects were arrested for 24 weapons offenses, which is quadruple the number from last year.

The greatest number of drug offenses since 2004, were reported totaling 65 crimes.

Six criminal conduct incidents were reported, the most since 2004.

Forty-seven noise complaints were reported -- the fewest Myrtle Beach Police have had since the agency began keeping the statistic in 2006.

The department responded to the most traffic collisions in the last 10 years, with 177 traffic collisions reported.

In a separate report, crime statistics were tallied in North Myrtle Beach. Read the full report, here.

