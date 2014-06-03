New practice for pawn shops in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC(WMBF) - There are only a handful of pawn shops in North Myrtle Beach, but a new ordinance will have them operating like every shop in the county.

Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez explained it mirrors an ordinance already in place for Myrtle Beach and Horry County pawn shops. The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed a final reading of an ordinance Monday night.

Fernandez said the city now requires all pawn transaction records to be electronically submitted on a daily basis to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

This gives officers instant access to information, in case someone files a police report for a stolen item.

Many pawn shops and cash-for-gold stores still use handwritten slips to keep track of transactions. Sorting through those records causes extra work and time for police officers trying to track down stolen goods. Often times, the item will be sold before police can process those slips. The database will be quicker.

Dick's Pawn Superstore in North Myrtle Beach already has the database.

"We put in everything - the make, model, serial number. At the end of the day, it automatically generates a report of all those items we've loaned or purchased to loan. Then, it is given to law enforcement, so they can see every single item we brought in that day," explained Jesse Oliff, the Assistant Manager at Dick's Pawn Superstore.

The store works directly with law enforcement to make sure all the items on the shelves are legally obtained and legally sold. To make it easier for stolen items to be found before being sold, the store waits eight days from the time an item comes in to the time they place it on the shelf for sale.

Officers also suggest keeping your valuables safe starts as soon as you buy them. Take a picture or mark down the serial number of everything you buy.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

