Moorers charged with Medicaid fraud

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tammy and Sidney Moorer, the couple charged with the murder of Heather Elvis, were served warrants Tuesday for allegedly misrepresenting their income to qualify for substantial Medicaid benefits for their family.

Both Moorers have been charged with obtaining signature or property under false pretenses and false statement for application for Medicaid assistance, according to the arrest warrants.

They are accused of concealing or failing to disclose to Medicaid the true household and financial status between January 2007 and March 2013, which caused the Moorers to receive Medicaid benefits they were not entitled to receive. "The value of these benefits were over $10,000," according to investigators.

The couple misrepresented the true financial household status by failing to disclose the income generated by the couple's two businesses, the warrant alleges.

Moorer and her husband, Sidney, are charged in the death of 20-year-old Heather Elvis, last seen Dec. 17. Her body has not been found.



