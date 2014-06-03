HCSO warns of criminals using apps to steal victims' money

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff's Office is getting calls from people wondering if they really owe the department money. The answer is no. The questions stem from a call that appears to come from the sheriff's office.





The HCSO says the caller is using a smartphone app to change his number on Caller ID so that when he calls, the Horry County Sheriff's Office number shows up on your phone.

The caller begins by saying the victim missed jury duty, and is going to be arrested, b ut if the victim pays about $800 right then and there, they won't be picked up.