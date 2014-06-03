June is PTSD Awareness Month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – June in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, an expert from the VA stopped by the WMBF News studios to talk about PTSD.

June 20 has been named PTSD Screening Day, and Screening for Mental Health, Inc., has made a PTSD self-assessment available to the public. Anyone who may be experiencing symptoms of PTSD is encouraged to take the test to make an initial evaluation.

About 60 percent of men and 50 percent of woman will experience a traumatic event in their lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD, and those numbers are even higher for members of the armed forces.

To take the PTSD self-assessment, and to find a screening center near you, visit:

https://www.mentalhealthscreening.org/locator/ptsd/

