Debris fire damages shed and trailer in Bucksport

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Old Tram Road in the Bucksport area of Horry County.

A man started a debris fire outside, and when he went inside to get lunch the fire got outside of the burn area, according to Lt. Brian VanAernem with HCFR. A shed and an empty trailer used for storage caught fire, and no one was injured.

