Myrtle Beach welcomes “Classic Images: Photography by Ansel Adams”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - "Classic Images: Photography by Ansel Adams" is coming to Myrtle Beach this summer.

Residents of Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas can enjoy Adams' photography at Franklin G. Burroughs- Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum on 3100 South Ocean Boulevard from Tuesday, June 3 to Sunday, September 21, 2014. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

"Classic Images" includes 72 photographs and they are all black-and-white. Landscapes dominate the group, complemented by some close-up nature works, portraits and architectural subjects.

For more information call 238-2510 or visit http://www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.

