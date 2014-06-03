Grand Strand Medical Center hosts camp for children with asthma and diabetes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Medical Center is hosting camps for children with asthma and diabetes this month.

This is the 16th Camp Air Waves/Seven Seas that the medical center has sponsored. The camp will be based at HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall on June 10-13, 2014 from 8:30 am to 4 p.m.

This camp is designed to provide a regular camp experience for children ages seven to 11 who have asthma or diabetes. The camp consists of education, field trips, arts & crafts and more.

Each morning for an hour, the children will learn how to take their medicine adequately and learn about their condition from respiratory therapists, diabetes educators, and other campers. The rest of the camp is devoted to camp activities that allow them to manage their condition in different situations, including outdoor activities, games and swimming.

On Tuesday, the campers will travel to Ingram Planetarium for an Oasis in Space presentation. They will go to WonderWorks on Wednesday. They will participate in miniature golf at Dragon's Lair (Broadway at the Beach) and they will take a tour of the WMBF News Station on Thursday. Finally, Friday they will participate in Home Depot Craft at HealthFinders.

Children must be under the care of a physician and require daily medication.

For more information contact Julie Kopnicky at (843) 283-7017 or call Caroline Kyzer at (843) 855-0891.

