Man wanted for NMB motel robbery

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An unknown black male wearing a red ball cap, tan colored shorts and a white t-shirt stole money from a cash register in the front lobby of a local motel on May 31, 2014 at approximately 4:54 a.m.

The subject is approximately 6 feet tall, of slender build and between 30-40 years old.

If any member of the public can identify the suspect in the photos or has information on the robbery, please contact the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety at (843) 280-5511.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

