FCSO to kick off annual National Night Out celebration

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff's Office invites you to attend the 31st Annual National Night Out celebration, a time for community Crime Watch Organizations and the public to come together to celebrate and be recognized for their dedication and commitment to keeping communities safe.

The 2014 National Night Out celebration will take place at the Leatherman Senior Center located at 600 Senior Way Florence, SC on August 5, 2014 at 5 p.m.

FCSO is currently accepting applications for sponsorships, donations of door prizes, and nominations for outstanding community youth and adults to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to community safety.

The deadline for nominations is July 18, 2014. Sponsorship fees are $100.00 for returning sponsors and $125.00 for new sponsors. All proceeds and donations will directly benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee. Please make all donations payable to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area.

There will be plenty of games for children, live entertainment, free food and drinks.

For information on how to become a sponsor or to make nominations, please contact Sgt. Priscilla Zimmerman at (843) 665-2121, Ext. 387 or by email at pzimmerman@fcso.org.

