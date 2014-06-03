CPD kicks off Coffee with a Cop

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is kicking off a new program entitled Coffee with a Cop, a national movement that aims to build trust between community members and police officers.

Police officers and community members are invited to come together in an informal meeting to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

In over 80 cities in 24 states, Coffee with a Cop has done wonders for community trust and partnership building. One of the keys to Coffee with a Cop's success is that it removes the physical barriers that routinely exist between police officers and community members, allowing for the relaxed, one-on-one interactions which are the necessary foundation of partnerships.

Conway Police Department will be having its first Coffee with a Cop on June 26th, 2014 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Dunkin' Donuts located at 1607 Church Street in Conway, SC.

