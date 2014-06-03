Suspect wanted for counterfeit check at local bank

Conway, SC (WMBF) – On Monday, May 12th, 2014 a suspect tried to cash a counterfeit check at Anderson Brothers Bank located at 500 Main Street in Conway, SC.

The Conway Police Department is asking for anyone with any information concerning the incident or that can identify the subject in the photograph to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

