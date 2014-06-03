Suspect wanted for trying to cash counterfeit check - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect wanted for trying to cash counterfeit check

Source: Conway Police Department Source: Conway Police Department

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – On Tuesday, May 13, 2014, a suspect tried to cash a counterfeit check at Crescent Bank located at 2069 E. Hwy 501 in Conway, SC.

The Conway Police Department is asking for anyone with any information concerning the incident or that can identify the subject in the photograph to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790

