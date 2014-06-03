Tanger Outlets awards 'TangerKIDS' grants in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Tanger Outlet Centers in Myrtle Beach announced five individual schools in Horry County as this year's recipients of a TangerKIDS Grant.

In keeping with Tanger Outlets' mission to support the future of our children, the TangerKIDS Grants program is designed to award grant money to local schools in the communities where Tanger Outlet Centers are located. Grants awarded this month will benefit schools for the 2014-2015 school years.

For every coupon book sold, Tanger has earmarked one dollar for the TangerKIDS Grants program.

Funding for TangerKIDS Grants ranges from $2,500 to $7,500 per center and may be split between multiple grant requests.

"The entire Tanger organization strongly believes that supporting children's education is an investment in their future and we, as a company, are dedicated to doing everything we can to contribute in a meaningful way," said Steven B. Tanger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to once again give back to these remarkable schools in Horry County and look forward to continuing our efforts to support our children."

The TangerKIDS Grants program is designed to assist schools in Tanger Outlets primary markets by providing grants for special projects, needed programs or equipment. Grants can also support groups within schools of all grade levels from Pre-K to Grade 12. These grants are offered to multiple schools at each of Tanger's 39 centers in the United States.

To date, Tanger Outlets has raised and donated in excess of $1.7 million to help children and schools succeed.

