MBPD responds to attempted armed robbery at apartment complex

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man tried to rob three people in a car outside of a Myrtle Beach apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to a police report.

One victim said that a man approached the driver door and pointed a gun at him yelling, "give up your money." After the victim screamed, "are you kidding?" the suspect then pulled the trigger and the gun clicked but did not fire, the report states.

The victim stated that he then chased the suspect, who ran after the gun misfired.

The victim said that the suspect ran around another building and fired three shots at him, missing each time.

According to police reports, the suspect then hit the victim in the head twice as he tried to tackle the suspect.

Another victim said that she ran to the first victim and jumped onto the suspect's back, performing an arm and leg lock on him while the other victim attempted to remove the gun from the suspect's hand.



According to police reports, another man walked nearby and took the gun from the suspect's hand. This man is described in the report as a Hispanic-like male with a red hat.

The first suspect is described as a black male about 5'6" appearing to be in his 20's. He was wearing a horizontally striped shirt.

