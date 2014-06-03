March of Dimes recognizes dad’s important role on Father’s Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – To celebrate Father's Day, the March of Dimes is showing its appreciation for the contribution dads make to the organization's mission for stronger, healthier babies.

"Becoming a father begins even before your baby is born," said Charles Rittenberg, M.D., MHA and Chair of the Program Services Committee for the South Carolina Chapter of the March of Dimes. "It's a wonderful experience to be present in every step of your partner's pregnancy and discover with her your baby's growth."

By accompanying their partner to prenatal visits, future dads will begin to grasp the changes their unborn child is undergoing. Their baby will start to feel very real to them. At the end of the first trimester, they can already hear his or her heartbeat, and during the second trimester an ultrasound will reveal a tiny head and limbs. Dads' early presence in their baby's life helps foster a meaningful fatherhood.

"A healthy lifestyle can also contribute toward the health of your partner and your future baby," explained Rittenberg. "Share a healthy diet with her, quit cigarettes and alcohol to support her, help her stay away from stressful situations, and learn as much as you can about the changes she's going through as her pregnancy progresses."

March of Dimes advises dads and dads-to-be to learn the signs of preterm labor (less than 37 weeks), and to contact their partner's health care provider or take her to the hospital if she experiences abnormal or unexpected symptoms during her pregnancy.

In celebration of Father's Day, the March of Dimes also continues its annual imbornto campaign through June 15. The organization has partnered with numerous retailers and brands to remind people that every baby is born to do something great and that no matter what you were born to do, the March of Dimes helped you get there.

Consumers are encouraged to shop, dine or donate where they see the imbornto seal to get involved and support the cause. Visit imbornto.com for more details.

