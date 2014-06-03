Man arrested for armed robbery of Georgetown gas station

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Kangaroo on Highmarket Street in Georgetown on Sunday, June 1.

William G. McCray, 47, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. The Kangaroo Gas Station was robbed at about 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Georgetown Police Department thanked the Hemingway Police Department and the public on its Facebook page for their assistance in the investigation.

"The assistance of the public is vital in curbing crime in our communities," Chief Paul Gardner commented.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.