3 injured in rollover accident on I-95 near Florence

The approximate location of the accident. Source: SC511.org

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On Tuesday morning, the West Florence Fire Department responded to I-95 at the 157 mile marker for a reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle rolled over in the southbound lanes.

Three people are reported injured at this time, according to Chief Anthony Fox.

WMBF News reporter Ken Baker responded to the scene and found that the vehicle had been removed from the roadway.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.