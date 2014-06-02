Pelicans win streak snapped in loss to Mudcats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans couldn't extend their winning streak to the longest of the season on Monday night after falling to the Carolina Mudcats by a 10-4 final to close out their most recent homestand. The team matched its longest win streak of the year at eight in a row.





Myrtle Beach jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but then surrendered ten straight runs, including a home run by James Roberts of Carolina. Luis Parra was saddled with the loss, after pitching 4.2 innings, and giving up seven earned runs. The Pelicans recorded eight hits in the game, but all of them came from just four players in the lineup.





The Pelicans remain in first place in the south division, and are now 37-18 on the year. They're on the road for the next three days at Lynchburg before returning home for a six game homestand.





Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.