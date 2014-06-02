Helicopter to take part in hurricane preparedness exercise Tuesd - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Helicopter to take part in hurricane preparedness exercise Tuesday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County will be participating in full-scale hurricane preparedness exercises from June 2 through June 4.

Beginning at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, a helicopter exercise will take place in the Pawleys Island area.

Do not be alarmed if a National Guard helicopter is hovering over Pawleys Island during this time. The exercise will last approximately an hour, according to officials.

