Food company plans to expand in the Pee Dee, create hundreds of jobs

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A food company has announced its expansion will be located in Florence. As a result, more than 500 jobs will be created in the Pee Dee area.

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley participated in the groundbreaking ceremony at the new Ruiz Foods Florence manufacturing facility Tuesday morning.



The company plans to expand by renovating the former Heinz frozen food processing facility, according to a news release issued by Ruiz Foods.

Renovation of the facility is scheduled to begin immediately and the company plans to begin manufacturing a variety of its nationally distributed El Monterey® and Tornados® products in 2015.

El Monterey® is the flagship frozen Mexican food brand for Ruiz Foods and the #1 selling brand of frozen Mexican food in the United States. Products include burritos, tamales, breakfast burritos, and Mexican snacks.

Once the facility is renovated and equipped, initial manufacturing operations will begin in 2015. Employment opportunities will include positions in plant management, building and manufacturing equipment maintenance, facilities management, cold storage, food preparation and assembly, quality assurance, mechanical and electrical maintenance and repair, stocking and inventory, shipping and receiving, accounting, clerical, administrative, and janitorial, according to Ruiz Foods.

Ruiz Foods is currently expanding its corporate headquarters located in Dinuba – the heart of California's Central San Joaquin Valley – and its manufacturing facility located in Denison, Texas.

