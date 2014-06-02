Hartsville man falls to his death

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A Hartsville man has died after falling from a tree Monday.

Larry Brown, 60, died when he fell from a tree he was cutting down, according to Coroner JT Hardee. Mr. Brown owned a tree company with his son.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. in the Fox Hollow Subdivision.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

