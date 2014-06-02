Leash-training pets event to be held in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex will host a free "Beg"ucation class Tuesday, June 3 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Waggin' Tails Dog Park.

The class will be led by Dr. Todd Brown, from On Point Veterinary Hospital, and will focus on leash walking. Participants will learn important tips on how to improve leash walking skills and have the opportunity to participate in group discussions with Dr. Brown.

"Beg"ucation sessions are offered on the first Tuesday of each month. They are free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged to support the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.

For day of event weather information call the "Rec Check" hotline at (843) 280-5570 ext. 1, www.Facebook.com/NMBParksandRec, or visit their website http://parks.nmb.us/.

