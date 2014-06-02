Nightclub shooting leaves man dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say by the time police officers arrived at a fatal nightclub shooting in Lumberton, almost none of the 100 people at the club remained on the scene.

Investigators said 29-year-old Samuel Lewis was killed in the 2 a.m. Saturday shooting at Club Kalipzo and a second man was injured.

District Attorney's Office investigator Erich Hackney says even most of the security officers at the club left after the shooting.

Hackney says the club has been one of the biggest crime problems in Lumberton in the past decade, even as it changed owners.

Investigators are trying to track down anyone in the club. Hackney says the people who left should have the common decency to come forward to help the families of the victims get justice.

