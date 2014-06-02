Virginia College in Florence hosts Friends and Family Summer Fun

FLORENCE, COUNTY (WMBF) - Virginia College in Florence, South Carolina is hosting a Friends and Family Summer Fun event.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the campus on 2400 David H. McLeod Boulevard. This summer event is open to the community, former, current and prospective students.

"We are excited to host this Friends and Family Summer Fun event here at Virginia College in Florence," says Campus President Shannon Swartz. "It gives area residents the opportunity to visit and learn more about our campus."

Refreshments, free giveaways, the chance to win door prizes and opportunities to learn more about the educational opportunities will be available to Florence-area students at Virginia College.

Attendees will be able to take a tour of the campus and receive information about programs offered including: business administration, cosmetology, medical assistant, medical billing and coding, medical office administration and pharmacy technician.

