Crash causes delays on Highway 501 in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A crash caused bumper-to-bumper traffic in the southbound lanes of Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road.

The accident happened at 3:52 p.m., according to Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported.

The crash was located north of Gardner Lacy Road and south of Singleton Ridge Road.

