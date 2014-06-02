Highway 17 reopens after gas leak

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The gas leak has been contained and U.S. Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach is now open in both directions.

Broken gas lines caused some traffic lanes to close in North Myrtle Beach on Monday.

Highway 17 southbound lanes were closed from North Myrtle Point Boulevard to 11th Avenue North. The northbound lanes on Old Highway 17 were also shut down.

The gas lines were struck when contractors were installing a utility pole at 1500 North Highway 17.

Two businesses and a BP Station were evacuated due to the leak site, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue crews. No other evacuations are expected.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.