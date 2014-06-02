Suspect wanted for credit card fraud in Georgetown County

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A man is accused of committing credit card fraud in Georgetown County.

On Thursday, May 22, the suspect entered Food Lion, located on 9380 Ocean Highway in the Pawleys Island Community. He completed a credit card transaction with a counterfeit credit card, officials say. Surveillance footage has been obtained and shows a male, who is wanted for questioning.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying this suspect. If anyone has any information, please contact Investigator John Magann at 843-436-6053 during office hours or the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5101 after hours.

Anonymous tips can be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word "GCSOTIP" followed by your message.

