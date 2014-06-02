Traffic safety checkpoints to be held in Florence and Marion counties

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints at various locations in Florence and Marion Counties during the month of June, 2014.

The Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network is sponsored through the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. It consists of all law enforcement agencies in Florence and Marion Counties including State Constables. Florence County Sheriff's Office has been the host agency for Law Enforcement Network Operations for four consecutive years.

The objective is to prevent motor vehicle accidents and to detect and enforce motor vehicle violations, including driving under the influence.

