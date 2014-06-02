Many volleyball players coming to Myrtle Beach for championship

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Over 115 teams will visit Myrtle Beach for the Coastal Classic Volleyball Championships this weekend.

Female teams between the ages of 12 and 18 will compete 8 a.m. Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Indoor finals will take place 8 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday over 50 doubles teams will compete in the Sand Championship held at 9th Ave. N (Boardwalk area) in Myrtle Beach.

Over 3000 people are expected to be in town for the event with teams coming from SC, NC, TN, GA, VA, FL, and Canada.

The event is hosted by Grand Strand Juniors Volleyball Club.

Tickets are $15 for the weekend or $9 per day.

