South Carolina Governor recognizes June 1-7 as Hurricane Awareness Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley proclaims that June 1-7 is Hurricane Awareness Week.

In her proclamation, Governor Haley highlights the detriments that tropical storms can bring to citizens along the coast and inland communities. With the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Hugo emerging, the governor wants to ensure that citizens of South Carolina are prepared for possible storms before the onset of the 2014 Atlantic Tropical Storm Season. If Hurricane Hugo struck South Carolina today, it would cause an estimated $16.6 billion dollars in damage and destroy approximately 30,000 homes.

Haley emphasizes the need for families and individuals to develop an emergency plan in the event a storm makes landfall in the Palmetto State.

This year, the National Hurricane Center is predicting a mild storm season with about 12 name storms, and six hurricanes developing in the Atlantic Ocean.

To view the 2014 S.C. Hurricane Guide, visit http://goo.gl/kjqgj1. For more information on Hurricane Awareness Week, visit http://goo.gl/Tkz7MO.

