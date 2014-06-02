New events coming to Coastal Uncorked

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - June 2 through June 8, 2014 will mark the fourth annual Coastal Uncorked festival featuring a variety of events.

New this year is the Brews'N the Boulevard: Myrtle Beach Craft Beer Festival. It is scheduled for Friday, June 6 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Plyler Park. The event will allow you to sample some of the top craft beers, food vendors and live music.

The Festival Grand Tasting Tent Event with the famous Myrtle Beach Tasting Trolley returns on Saturday, June 7, 2014 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Boarding begins at 11 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Each trolley stop will be featuring theme entertainment, one promotional beverage, food and fun. In the Grand Tasting Tent you will be given a souvenir glass and sample wine from some of the top wineries.

This year's theme dinner schedule is as follows: a bourbon-theme meal at Castano's Italian Steakhouse on June 2; a tequila-theme dinner at Abuelos on June 3; a lowcountry boil at Damon's Grill on June 4; and a wine pairing at Croissants Bistro and Bakery on June 8.

This week-long festival is split into multiple ticketed events. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

