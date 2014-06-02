Report: Bikefest had more arrests, tickets, accidents in NMB than Bike Week

Comparison of calls for service by NMB DPS during Harley Week and Bikefest

Charts showing the number of arrests, tickets, accidents and more year-to-year in NMB during Harley Week and Bikefest

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In North Myrtle Beach, there have been more arrests, tickets, calls for service, traffic accidents, and motorcycle accidents during Atlantic Beach Bikefest than during Myrtle Beach Harley Week.

Statistics released last week by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety show that there were 105 arrests, 489 tickets, 227 warnings, 44 traffic accidents, and 18 motorcycle accidents between May 22 and 26, 2014, the days of the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest.

Between May 12 and 18 this year, during the Myrtle Beach Harley Week, there were 53 arrests, 125 tickets, 111 warnings, 23 traffic accidents, and three motorcycle accidents in North Myrtle Beach.

During Bikefest, the number of tickets, arrests, and accidents was up this year compared to the same period in 2013. Last year, there were 70 arrests, 411 tickets, 16 traffic accidents and 11 motorcycle accidents.

After a FOIA request, North Myrtle Beach officials also released the number of motorcycles reported stolen during each event: seven reported stolen between May 12 and 18, and 20 reported stolen between May 22 and 26.

To view the original statistics report from NMB DPS in PDF format, click here: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wmbf/pdf/NMBDPSBikeWeekBikefestStats.pdf (2.1MB)

