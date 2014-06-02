CMC employees recognized for exceptional customer service

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center recently recognized Cindy Pacheco, Wendy Causey and Lonnie Peavy for their work of giving exceptional customer service for the hospital's quarterly "Starfish of the Quarter" award.

This award is given to two CMC staff members, one clinical and one nonclinical, who personifies service excellence by going above and beyond for CMC's patients and families.

During the first quarter of 2014, there was a first ever tie in the nonclinical area.

Cindy Pacheco has been employed with CMC for six years and currently works as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department. In Pacheco's nomination she was described as, "very upbeat and makes the environment around her at ease and is full of laughter and wit." She has been instrumental in prepping EMS students, RN Students and new employees to the department and is an excellent resource for clinical questions.

Wendy Causey has been employed in the Fiscal Services Department at CMC for two and a half years. Causey's supervisor's praise her for being a self-starter and always striving to be the best she can. Her nomination stated, "She always finds the silver lining; she is optimistic and is cognitive of others' feelings and always approaches situations with other's in mind."

Lonnie Peavy is an accounts payable specialist in the General Accounting Department and has been employed with CMC for six and a half years. Lonnie is known for her wonderful sense of humor and her energy and passion for her job and her peers say, "She is consistent in her regime each day and always prioritizes in order to benefit the hospital and her fellow co-workers."

Pacheco, Causey and Peavy will be up for "Starfish of the Year" at the end of 2014, along with the other quarterly winners.

For more information on this award contact Blakely Roof at 843-347-5895.

