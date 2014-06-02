Free concert coming to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring the "Tastes Like Chicken Band" on Thursday, June 5 from 7 - 9 p.m., at 202 Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

Patrons and concert-goers are encouraged to bring their beach chairs.

For day of event information call the "Rec Check" hotline at (843) 280-5570 ext. 1

To stay in touch, "like" their NMBParksandRec Facebook page, or visit their website at http://parks.nmb.us.

The concert is part of the North Myrtle Beach Parks & Recreation Department's Music on Main summer concert series.

