Evacuation exercise to take place for three major coastal areas

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise on Tuesday, June 3, to test lane reversal plans for all three major coastal areas of the state.

Hurricane season runs through now until November 30.

No traffic lanes will actually be reversed during this exercise.

This hurricane evacuation maneuver is designed to test lane reversal plans for Interstate 26, US 21, US 378, US 501 and SC 544 in the event of a coastal evacuation order.

Personnel and equipment from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and other services will participate in the exercise.

The exercise will simulate reversal operations on US 278 and US 21. The deployment of equipment and personnel will be made on these roads leading out of Hilton Head and Beaufort.

SCDOT equipment will be stationed on US 278 from Almenda to Hampton in Hampton County.

Law enforcement personnel and traffic control devices will be deployed on Interstate 26 from the intersection of I-526 and I-26 in Charleston to I-77 and I-26 in Columbia.

Traffic control equipment and personnel will be stationed on US 501 beginning at SC 544 and ending at US 378, as well as between SC 22 and the Marion By-Pass.

Aerial units from SLED, the Civil Air Patrol, the South Carolina National Guard, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Forestry Commission will be flying assigned aerial surveillance routes.

The exercise should not interfere with the flow of traffic. Intersections will not be blocked, and motorists will be allowed to move freely

However, Highway Patrol cautions motorists traveling I 26, US 501, and SC 544 as well as US 378 and US 21 to be cautious and aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.

The exercise will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

