$10,000 Powerball® ticket sold in Florence set to expire

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – If you purchased a Powerball ticket from the B & P Mart LLC at 210 E. National Cemetary Rd. in Florence, SC in December 2013, you should check your tickets.

A Powerball ticket worth $10,000 that was sold in Florence must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 5.

The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

Powerball – Saturday, December 7: 13 - 20 - 32 - 45 - 48 Powerball: 17

If the prize is not claimed, the $10,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

