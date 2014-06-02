2014 Alive After 5 series kicks-off the first week of June

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Downtown Conway kicks-off the 2014 Alive After 5 Series on Thursday, June 5. Alive After 5 features entertainment and a concert on the first Thursday night of each month June - November.

The Chicora Car Club opens the Alive After 5 Series with a cruise-in event at 6 p.m. on June 5 followed by Parrot Party playing Jimmy Buffet's greatest hits from 6:45 - 8 p.m. on the AA5 stage.

Alive After 5 provides the perfect opportunity to pick-up a bite from a local eatery, grab a chair and enjoy a monthly open-air concert in the heart of Downtown Conway.

This event is free and open to the public.

Conway Downtown Alive a non-profit organization that aims to stimulate economic development, encourage historic preservation and promote the vitality of Downtown Conway.

All makes and models are welcome at the Classic Car Cruise-In on June 5 in Downtown Conway.

For more information contact Conway Downtown Alive at (843) 248-6260 or visit www.conwayalive.com

