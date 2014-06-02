Road work progresses on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is no stranger to road construction, but one project is nearing its end. Work is progressing down Kings Highway.

Although construction fell behind, crews are now on the last leg of the project, with the bulk of the work now happening near 2nd Avenue North down to 3rd Avenue South.





T he city engineer says crews met some challenges along the way. This includes working on one of the busiest highways, packed with stores and restaurants, and more than 30-thousand cars a day. It's a project that's never been done before in Myrtle Beach.



But with the first half of the $2 million project finished, drivers are finally getting a glimpse of what this stretch of roadway will look like in the future. Beautification of Kings Highway includes more lighting, landscaping, irrigation and pavement markings. The project also involves making the road more safe for pedestrians with wider sidewalks, and marked cross walks.

While the project is nearing its end, drivers will still see some lane closures in the next few days. Once the concrete work is done, by Friday, drivers will see construction slowly diminish. The city engineer says the whole project should be wrapped up by June 21.

Business owners say it has been rough when the construction is just outside their door, especially since this is the busiest time of year, which is why the city is rushing to finish a number of construction projects. The city engineer says some projects involve working with SCDOT, which is on a different timetable since DOT works year round. As construction continues for several Myrtle Beach projects, including the sewer main project on Restaurant Row, and the Dunes Crossovers, the city is working to get all of this construction done as soon as possible.

"We're trying to expedite and finish the work so that way we don't impact the businesses a lot. We want to open the way for tourists and businesses and get out of everybody's way," says city engineer Patrick Sadek.



