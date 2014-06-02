Gamecocks, Tigers earn early NCAA tournament exits

College baseball rolls on as the NCAA Super regional match ups are set in place and teams continue toward the College World Series in Omaha but it will do so without to teams from the Palmetto state.

In only the second time since 1999, neither Clemson nor South Carolina will advance to an NCAA Super Regional.

Top-seeded South Carolina saw its season come to an end with a 10-1 loss to second-seeded Maryland on Sunday night in the NCAA Columbia Regional at Carolina Stadium.

With the win, the Terrapins (39-21) claimed the Columbia Regional title and advanced to the program's first Super Regional. The Gamecocks finished the season with a 44-18 record. It's the first time since 2009 South Carolina hasn't advanced to a Super Regional and the first time since 1976 it has lost a regional at home.

For Clemson, Xavier's Daniel Rizzie ended The Tigers season with a two-out double in the fifth inning that scored Mitch Elliott for the go-ahead run. The Musketeers then held on for a 6-4 win over Clemson in the Nashville Regional at Hawkins Field on Saturday afternoon. Xavier improved to 30-28 and stayed alive in the regional, while the Tigers' season came to an end with a 36-25 record and 27th NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 28 years.

