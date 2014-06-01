MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dino Capone's School of Rock invites all ages to a free family friendly rock ‘n' roll concert featuring five youth rock bands.

Talented musicians ages 8 to 18 auditioned during the winter and rehearsed for the past twelve weeks in preparation for graduation from the school's unique Rockin' Band Program, which is exclusive to the region.

Five bands take the stage on Sunday, June 8, 2014 at Wild Wing Café located at 4706 Highway 17 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. The show begins promptly at 7:00pm.

Another show will take place at the Brick House Lounge and Surfside Bowling Center located at 510 Hwy. 17 North, Surfside Beach, SC on Friday, June 13, 2014. The show begins promptly at 6:00 p.m.

Dino Capone's School of Rock's Rockin' Band Program provides music students ages 6-18 an incredible opportunity to play in real rock bands and perform at the best venues in the area.

The band mates of similar ages and skill levels rehearse songs, choreograph their sets, and choose their own band names.

The school is open to music students of all ages and skill levels. The next Rockin' Band Program for students, ages 6-18, will start in early August 2014, and these bands will play shows throughout the winter.

Aspiring music students interested in this type of opportunity are urged to contact Dino Capone's School of Rock for private lessons preparing them for the next band program.

Make plans now to attend these events. All ages welcome. There is no cover.

For more information, please contact Dino Capone's School of Rock at (843) 222-7155

