Suspect charged with murder in Broadway Station shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The suspect in the Broadway Station shooting has been charged with murder, in addition to other charges.

Clifford Wayne Powell, 33, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Sunday. He has been charged with murder, possession of firearms and ammunition by certain persons and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Horry County Police responded to a shooting that took place around 3 a.m. Sunday at the apartments at Broadway Station.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Charles Royal, and Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, says that he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Royal died Sunday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses heard six shots in the Broadway Station community, and watched as their front yard became a crime scene.

"I was just dropping off my friends and heard about six gunshots at about 2:22 a.m. We panicked and left the area," said witness Paul Cross.

Just before 2:30 a.m., neighbors heard six gun shots pierce through the silence on Citation Way. Emergency responders rushed to get the area secured, and to rush Charles Royal to the hospital. The coroner's office says he died just moments later due to multiple gunshot wounds.

"It's going to happen, and it has been happening everywhere," said Jennifer Schneider, another resident. "You can't just stay indoors forever because this happened. It's a beautiful facility, lovely people around here. It was a terrible incident we just happened to hear."

Neighbors say they believe Powell crossed into the gated community and opened fire on his ex's new boyfriend. They say it was an isolated domestic dispute..

