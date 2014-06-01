Man dies in Dillon County motorcycle accident

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Dillon County Saturday morning.

It happened around 11:15 on Interstate 95 northbound rear the mile 194 marker.

According to Dillon County Coroner, Donnie Grimsley, the driver was identified as William Bradley Gruber, 71, of Florida.

SCHP says that Gruber was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, lost control and struck a guardrail.

Gruber died from injuries in the crash.

He was wearing a helmet.

