NCAA Postseason Baseball Scores

Columbia Regionals

Saturday, May 31 

 

Game 3 - Campbell        4

             Old Dominion   1, ODU eliminated

 

Game 4-South Carolina   3

                Maryland           4              

 

 

 

 Nashville Regionals

Game 3 – Clemson         4

              Xavier                        6, Clemson eliminated

 

Game 4- Vanderbilt       7

            Oregon             2

