Loved ones gather to honor Angie Pipkin

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - It's a missing persons case that shifted to a murder investigation. The victim's family is finding some sort of closure as 32-year-old, Angie Pipkin, is laid to rest.

Angie's accused killer remains behind bars. Randy Robinson was arrested in February 2014, charged with Angie's murder.

It was not until earlier this month law enforcement was able to find her body and bring her home.

Around one hundred friends and family members gathered into the Grace Baptist Temple Church on Saturday afternoon to honor Angie.

Angie leaves behind two daughters, including 16-year-old, Taylor. She stood strong, singing in her mom's memory.

It's a passion the two of them shared together and the teenager could not think of a better way to honor her mom. A woman she calls her best friend and her superhero. She says there is no way to prepare for something like this, but her faith is getting her through it now.

"Always keep hope through that," says Taylor. "Always keep hope through family. Never lose faith because in every situation there's always a silver lining."

Monica Caison from the CUE center was at the funeral along with Dawn Drexel, mother of Brittanee Drexel, who went missing on a Spring Break trip to Myrtle Beach in April 2009. Both ladies have helped the Pipkin family when Angie first disappeared.

Memorials can be made in Angie's memory to the CUE Center.

