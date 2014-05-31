Homeowners honored for donations to new Georgetown County library

GEORGETOWN COUNTY (WMBF) - The large public meeting room at the new Waccamaw Neck Branch Library will be known as the DeBordieu Auditorium in recognition of residents' contributions of more than $50,000 toward the facility.

The name for the auditorium was approved by the Georgetown County Library Trustees during their May meeting, and trustees expressed appreciation to the residents of DeBordieu for helping to make the new library possible.

Jean Cross is co-chair of the library fund raising committee and also a resident of DeBordieu. Last year, she approached her neighbors with the idea of acquiring the naming rights to the 175 capacity meeting room. A number of people stepped forward to help with the campaign and by early 2014 total donations had exceeded the $50,000 goal.

"We are grateful to the residents of DeBordieu for their generous gifts," Cross said. "They are to be commended for being willing to donate time and money to this and other worthy projects in Georgetown County."

Dick Rose, President of the DeBordieu Colony Community Association, was equally pleased.

"We congratulate the Georgetown County Council for approving funds to build the new Waccamaw Library, as well as TLC Waccamaw and Friends of the Waccamaw Library Board for their fundraising efforts," he said.

The new Waccamaw Neck Branch Library has been twelve years in the planning and fundraising stages, and now, things are moving forward quickly. Coastal Structures began work on the new facility in early February. Despite the cold and rain, the basic site preparation has been completed and above-ground work is under way. Barring serious weather delays, the new library will be open by the end of 2014.

"The population growth on the Waccamaw Neck has made this space crucial," Library Director Dwight McInvaill said. "Residents need access to resources and technology, and spaces to meet, study and plan. And the DeBordieu Auditorium will give us a wonderful venue for public gatherings and performances. We greatly appreciate the generosity of the DeBordieu community."

A 5Bs campaign is under way and provides opportunities for library supporters to purchase personalized walkway bricks, a shelf of books, garden benches, computer work stations and decorative plantings.

For more information about the 5Bs campaign or to learn more about the new library, visit the FOWL website: http://thefowl.org.