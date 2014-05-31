GHS offering free sessions on new weight management program

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown Hospital System is holding four free information sessions in June on a comprehensive medical weight management program that addresses the medical complications of overweight and obesity.

The NuMed program encourages opportunities for weight loss and promotes a healthy lifestyle. NuMed will be supervised by a physician and offer behavior modification, meal replacements, medication and bariatric surgery to fit the needs of each client.

Sessions are planned for:

June 9: 7 p.m. Waccamaw Medical Park West, second-floor conference room

June 16: Noon. Waccamaw Medical Park West, second-floor conference room

June 23: 7 p.m. Waccamaw Medical Park West, second-floor conference room

June 30: Noon. Waccamaw Medical Park West, second-floor conference room

Sessions will be led by a GHS dietitian and include opportunities for participants to ask questions.

Waccamaw Medical Park-West is located at 4040 Highway 17 Bypass, behind Waccamaw Community Hospital, in Murrells Inlet. For more information, call (843) 520-8367.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

