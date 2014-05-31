Hot Summer Nights are coming to Downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer is prime time for businesses to make the most money. Saturday night a series of free events kicks off locally.

Hundreds of people are expected to come and attend a variety of free events at the Myrtle Beach boardwalk. One of those free events kicks off at 8 p.m. at Plyler Park. This entertainment isn't just being targeted towards visitors but locals as well.

An oceanfront concert series returns this summer, every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday night until Labor Day.

The Oceanfront Merchant Association organizes these free concerts along with a kids carnival every Monday and fireworks every Thursday.

The goal of these free events is to get people to come downtown to enjoy themselves, shop and get to know the area.

Jenny McCauley, Manager of Hurricanes Daiquiri Bar and Grill says, "It brings a lot of people down to the boardwalk that normally wouldn't come down. Even locals come down for the concert series and then they tend to hangout and go along to the businesses along the boardwalk which make a big difference."

Hot Summer Nights first started in 2007 and each year it has gotten bigger and better - making a larger impact for our tourist and local businesses.

Jenny McCauley also adds, "I think we're probably up about 50 percent over average on other nights that we're open when there is something going on down here. The concert series is great and Wednesday night when they do the fire works also brings out a good crowd of people."

The City of Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation says when the boardwalk opened in 2010, it generated a gross revenue of 72 million dollars.

Since then gross revenue has more than doubled. This was made possible with the help of Hot Summer Nights, gift shops, bars, restaurants and other attractions.

If you decide to catch some of the free entertainment, keep in mind that the money you do spend can go right back into our local businesses.

