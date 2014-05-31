Dead body found floating in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) –Saturday at around 6:00 A.M. a deceased white male in his late forties or early fifties was found drifting in the ocean around 29th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach.





The man was not wearing any clothing and had a gunshot wound to the head.





Given the nature of the wound, North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Officers currently suspect the man may have entered the ocean at some point north of 29th Avenue North and committed suicide. His body may then have drifted down to 29th Avenue North.





The gun has not yet been found.





The deceased has been removed from the beach and is in the care of the county coroner.

