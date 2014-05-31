Police open investigation into Lumberton Club shooting

LUMBERTON, SC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is looking for those involved in a deadly shooting from Saturday morning.

According to police a fight broke out at the Kalipzo Club located at 3551 Lackey Street at 2:07 a.m. on Saturday. Seconds later, shots were fired and two people were hit by the gun fire.

The first victim was a Samuel A. Lewis. Mr. Lewis was struck in the torso. Mr. Lewis was transported to Southeastern Health, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim is a Dexter Brooks Jr., of Bladenboro, North Carolina. Mr. Brooks was transported to Southeastern Health and treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. It does not appear at this time that his injuries are life threatening according to police.

The weekend shooting is one of many violent crimes at the location, according to Erich Hackney, the District Attorney Investigator. Labeled one of the most violent spots in Lumberton, Hackney is pushing for a nuisance abatement motion to shut it down.

Monday morning, he contacted the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division which would spearhead the motion. The ALE was already compiling reports of criminal activity at the club.

"From driving while impaired and underage drinking to breaking and entering into cars in the parking lot, drugs, sexual offenses and shootings," said Hackney.

If successful, the location would shut down and never be allowed to open as a night club again.

The time frame to make that happen depends on each club and case. However, Hackney explained there are certain conjunctions that can be put into place if it is an urgent matter.

"We can try to shut it down temporarily until we can get the stuff together because we now have a person killed at that location," he said.

It seems to the DA Investigator the owner disregarded steps in place to prevent such a tragedy.

For example, the number of security guards. The owner claims there were 12 working the night of the shooting, but a witness tells WMBF News there were only 5 the night of the shooting. When police got on scene, there were only two armed guards. In addition to that, the surveillance cameras which pointed right at the scene of attack were not even turned on

There are no known suspects at this time. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department.

